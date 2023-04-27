HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Police were first informed of a man scaling the KTLA tower at 6:32 p.m. The man came down on his own after a three hour long standoff with the authorities. The identity of the man has yet to be released. The man was playing a guitar and holding the handwritten Billie Eilish sign, which also read “MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones” on the back, KTLA reported.

The man could be seen playing a guitar after climbing the 162 foot tower. KTLA tower is located at Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue.

Billie Eilish is a 21 year old singer from Los Angeles. She made an appearance at the Coachella music festival on April 15 alongside British rapper Labrinth.

“MK-Ultra was a top-secret CIA project in which the agency conducted hundreds of clandestine experiments—sometimes on unwitting U.S. citizens—to assess the potential use of LSD and other drugs for mind control,” according to The History Channel.

An large inflatable airbag was placed on the ground in case the man fell or jumped from the tower.

He appeared uncooperative and at one point, told officers he would come down in 20 minutes, but remained on the tower for over three hours stated thehill.com.

The man came down at 9:30 p.m. climbing down a ladder. He was arrested without further incident and according to the LAPD faces charges of trespassing.