CALIFORNIA—The San Rafael Police Department pulled over, and detained, a Los Angeles man, who allegedly broke into the San Francisco Zoo on Thursday, October 15, and stole a lemur, named Maki, from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest.

Once they discovered what crime 30-year old Corry McGilloway allegedly committed, the San Francisco Police Department was brought in to arrest him, and take him into custody on multiple felony charges, including burglary and grand theft.

Maki the lemur was found by young boy from the Hope Lutheran Day School near a Daly City playground on Thursday evening. That’s when Daly City police, along with Animal Care and Control were called in to capture and hold Maki until officials from the San Francisco Zoo could arrive and transport him back home.

According to police officials, McGilloway had stolen a Marin sanitation truck, and after being pulled over by officers, they had noticed pictures of Maki, a 21-year old lemur, in McGilloway’s phone.

He had been ID’d as the culprit, breaking into the zoo and stealing the elderly and endangered lemur in the middle of the night. Authorities and zoo officials have yet to identify what the motive for McGilloway’s crime was and how he broke into the zoo.

The San Francisco Zoo is rewarding $2,100 to the Hope Lutheran Day School for the safe return of Maki the lemur, and are also giving the boy, who made the initial discovery of the animal, a family membership for the zoo.