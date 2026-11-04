SANTA MONICA—Around 8.m. on Friday, October 30, Santa Monica Police Officers received a report of a struggle involving an armed pedestrian that occurred in the 900 block of Broadway, near 9th Street. The victim was a dog. A person tried to assault it with a pair of scissors.

When officers arrived, they learned the dog was being walked by its owner, a woman, when a pedestrian approached with scissors in hand. According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the person came closer and threatened the dog, and the woman pulled her dog, which has fluffy white fur, away, ending the encounter. After a brief search of the area, the officers found a suspect, a 65-year-old man.

He was arrested and was booked on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. The woman and her dog suffered no injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have released no further information, including the suspect’s name or the dog’s owner’s name.