UNITED STATES—On June 8, 2022, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent, Ian Montijo, filed a criminal complaint in Montgomery County, Maryland charging Nicholas John Roske with attempted murder against a Supreme Court Justice.

Kavanaugh-Home-Suspect-Affidavit

According to the Department of Justice, on Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 1:05 a.m. two U.S. Marshalls witnessed a man dressed in black, carrying a backpack and a suitcase, exiting a taxicab outside of the home of Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh. The individual made eye contact with the two U.S. Marshalls.

Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center then fielded a call from one, Nicholas John Roske, indicating that he was in possession of a firearm and that he was having suicidal thoughts.

Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers were called to the scene. They seized both the backpack and the suitcase. The inventory of the bags in Roske’s possession is as follows:

A black tactical chest ring, a tactical knife, a Glock 17, two magazines, ammunition, a hammer, zip ties, crowbar, nail punch, pistol light, duct tape, hiking books with padding on the outside, and more.

Roske was transported downtown to MCPD 2nd District. He told MCPD officers that he understood his rights. He then cited the recent Supreme Court leak regarding the overturning of abortion laws and the recent Uvalde Texas shooting.

The suspect told officers, that he, “began to think about how he could give his life a purpose.” He admitted that he found Kavanaugh’s address on the internet and believed that the Supreme Court Justice he intended to kill would be one to loosen gun restrictions.