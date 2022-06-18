SHERMAN OAKS—A Sherman Oaks man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly providing a man with fentanyl which the man later overdosed from. The death occurred on May 1 of this year on the 200 block of Erbes Road in the Thousand Oaks area.

David Smith, 29, of Sherman Oaks was arrested on June 1 for suspicion of sales of a controlled substance. He was arrested at his residence.

His accomplice, Adrian Alonso, 25, of North Hills, was arrested on June 9 after police served a search warrant at his motel room he was staying at. Investigators found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his motel room.

It was said that Alonso made the sale to the victim while Smith transported the substance to the victim.

Smith posted bail for $50,000 and is currently out of jail. According to earlier reports, Alonso was still imprisoned as Smith posted bail and was said to have been awaiting his arraignment. As of Friday, June 17, it was reported that Alonso was released with no charges filed.

The public can contact investigators from the Ventura County interagency pharmaceutical crimes unit at (805) 383-8700 or pharm. tip@ventura.org with additional information about this case or any other information related to illegal narcotic sales.