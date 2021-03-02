SANTA MONICA-On Monday, March 1, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges on George Joosten, a 32-year-old male, for lighting a police vehicle on fire.

On February 25, 2021, Santa Monica Police Officers were investigating a robbery incident at the 4th Street Metro train station. One of their police vehicles was left at the intersection of Colorado and 5th with its emergency lights activated.

As officers conducted the robbery investigation witnesses observed a male suspect jump on top of the vehicle, pour an unknown substance over the hood, then ignite it on fire. The suspect then fled the scene before being stopped by officers.

Witnesses positively identified Joosten as being the person who caused the arson. Police personnel extinguished the flames using a fire extinguisher.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident can contact Detective A. Buus with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-8943.