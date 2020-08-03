MALIBU—A man was arrested by the Malibu Beach Team deputies at the Malibu Beach on Saturday, August 1. He was in possession of a concealed knife, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills/Malibu station indicated they made contact with the man and approached him as he showed signs of being under the influence in public. After further investigating, authorities discovered a pipe, knife, and a small plastic bag encompassing a type of substance.

The unidentified man was placed in handcuffs and taken to a local jail. The individual has black hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts. The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station noted on their Facebook page: “Deputies are out daily to ensure the safety of all beach goers.”

Along with the arrest this past weekend, authorities assisted kids on the beach who were separated from their family. The children were 7 and 9 years old. The family was found 5 to 6 lifeguard towers away.

The Lost Hill Station noted in an Instagram post:

“Make sure the kids know your name (not mom or dad) and telephone number. It is a scary thought for a parent when they realize their kids are nowhere to be found, but even scarier for a child when they can’t find their family.”

The Malibu Beach Team played part in constant patrolling of beaches, acquiring motor deputies for traffic and holds a parking enforcement team. They started the annual summer enforcement on Memorial Day weekend and utilized law enforcement systems provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The goal for the Beach Team is to eliminate consumption of alcohol and drug usage to reduce the number of assaults, drowning, and injury accidents made on the highways.