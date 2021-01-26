SANTA MONICA-On Monday, January 25, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that Jason Scott Walsh, 32, has been charged for discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner into an inhabited dwelling, along with additional charges.

On January 9, 2021, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 400 block of 19th Street after a possible ‘shots fired’ report. A resident called 9-1-1 after hearing a “popping” sound and finding what he believed to be a bullet hole in the wall of his garage. While officers were speaking to the resident they heard two additional muffled sounds coming from the residence just east of them on 20th Street. Officers then responded to the 400 block of 20th Street and contacted Walsh, who lives directly behind the residence where they began their investigation.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of Walsh’s residence to ensure there was no one in need of medical assistance. Officers did not locate any victims during the check, however, they did observe a firearm silencer, which is illegal to possess in the state of California.

Officers then contacted detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, who obtained a search warrant for Walsh’s residence. During the service of the search warrant, detectives located a loaded AR-15 style assault rifle with an attached suppressor, two 9mm handguns, one of which was loaded with an attached suppressor, an ammunition re-loading device used for manufacturing ammunition, and various unassembled assault rifle parts. Several spent bullet casings were also found inside the home.

Upon further investigation, Detectives discovered Walsh was on probation and had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, Walsh was taken into custody and the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Walsh is being charged with two counts of possessing a firearm with an outstanding felony warrant and possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a silencer’ and negligent discharge of a firearm. Bail was set at $35,000. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will review the incident for possible federal charges.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation can contact Detective D. Haro at (310) 458-8432 or the Criminal Investigations Division of the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8451.