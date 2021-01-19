SHERMAN OAKS- On Monday, January 18, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that Daniel VelascoMoreno has been arrested for Sexual Assault of a Minor 10-years of age or younger from November 2019 through September 2020. He is currently being held with bail set at $1,250,000.

VelascoMoreno was arrested On January 14, 2021, around 2:30 p.m., near the 13100 block of Oxnard Street in Sherman Oaks. VelascoMoreno was a counselor who worked with children with a deficit or absence in their attention span, social skills, and language.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are seeking any additional persons that may have been victimized by VelascoMoreno.

Anyone with further information regarding this matter may contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators, Detective John Eastburn at 818-832-0918, or Detective Ruben Arellano, at 818-832-1167. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.