MELROSE—A man was arrested for stabbing a woman outside of a Footlocker in the Fairfax District on Wednesday, February 16.

Individuals were lined up outside of the location for the release of a new Nike shoe. The Los Angeles Police Department indicated the stabbing occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Video that was taken by a bystander shows a fight as a result of someone cutting in line at the front of the Footlocker establishment. Several people get involved in the fight, and a man takes out a knife and stabs a woman. The woman screams as the suspect runs away. The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. The woman who was stabbed was not involved in the fight, the LAPD reported, but she was trying to project a child from getting hurt when she was attacked.

In a video prior to the stabbing, a woman is shown getting punched in the face, but she was alert after the assault. This victim is said to be the partner of the stabbing victim. Authorities have not released any details regarding the name of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.