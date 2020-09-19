SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Police authorities were called to a Disturbing the Peace call On Tuesday, September 1 at 7:55 p.m. on the 2600 block of Santa Monica Beach. When police arrived on the scene, 2 homeless men were engaged in an argument.

Santa Monica Police dispatch informed officers that the two men were now involved in a physical altercation, and one of the men had been assaulted with a stick. According to officers, after questioning both men, officers learned that the argument started over personal property that was left near the convenience rooms.

One of the men identified as Douglas Torres approached the other homeless man and the two men became involved in a staredown which eventually escalated, and the suspect Torres began assaulting the victim on the face with a 3’ pole.

Douglas Torres was immediately arrested for a 245(a)PC-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and taken to Santa Monica Police Department jail, by officers. The victim, who sustained minor injuries refused to prosecute the suspect Torres, therefore Douglas Torres was released from jail on September 3.