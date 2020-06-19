KLEIN, TX—Police are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on the video punching and kicking a man outside an Exxon Convenience Store located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Boulevard Spring, TX 77379 on Sunday, June 14 around 7:00 p.m.

The victim, who didn’t want to provide his name due to the safety reason, told authorities that he was waiting to buy some items at the store when a group of men came and tried to cut in line. The injured man was reportedly telling them “there’s a line for a reason.”

After the victim left the store carrying some shopping bags, the suspects were already waiting at the parking lot. They pushed the man, and kicked him several times on his head when the man was falling on the floor near a white car. “The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing his goods, and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter,'” said the victim.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt. I hope that the people take this, and they don’t say, ‘It’s white against black.’ I don’t want that to be the statement. I want it to be, here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that,” the victim’s girlfriend told ABC13.

“The criminal case is being investigated by our partners at the Harris County Sheriff’s office. If anyone knows the identity of any of these suspects, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 713-222-8477,” said Mark Herman, constable of Harris County Precinct 4 via Facebook.