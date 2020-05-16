SAN FRANCISCO—A man barricaded in a San Francisco hotel bathroom, refused to come out on Thursday afternoon, May 14th.

The hotel, on 1707 Market Street, is a 3-mile drive from Twin Peaks park and a tourist spot, where the man was blockaded and threatening people. He remained inside for several hours before authorities were able to negotiate terms. The man claimed to have a weapon but was ultimately found to be unarmed.

The hotel staff reached out to local authorities when they were unable to coax him out themselves. He was holed up in an unoccupied room and refused to come out. Reinforcements arrived a quarter to 4:00 pm and calmed the man down. It took a couple of hours, but ultimately the man voluntarily gave himself up. No use of force was necessary.

The Travelodge is one of the places that has been turned into a quarantine bay for the homeless in the area. People displaying symptoms of the sickness will be quarantined in one of several hotels that have been reserved for this purpose so that the contagion can be stemmed.

The cause of his behavior is unclear, however, he has been taken to the hospital so that his mental health could be evaluated.