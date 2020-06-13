UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. officers from Azusa Police Department responded to a call at 809 N. Azusa Avenue in regards to a report that a man was being beaten with a baseball bat in front of the Target store.

According to a press release provided by Azusa Police Department at azusa police.org,

when officers arrived, the victim whose name has not been released was lying on the ground bleeding from the head and was unresponsive. The Azusa Police officers along with paramedics from Los Angeles County Fire Department administered emergency first aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The press release provided by the Azusa Police Department indicates that many bystanders assisted the officers by directing them to the alleged suspect who was attempting to flee the scene. Officers gave chase to the alleged assailant and were able to apprehend him.

Manuel Banuelos, 24, has been arrested for murder and is being held at the Azusa Police Department jail without bond.

The following message was on the Azusa Police Department Facebook page.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Azusa Police Department Detective Bureau. We ask the public if you have any information related to this investigation, please contact Detective Corona at (626) 812-3200. ⁣