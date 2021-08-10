HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Tuesday, August 10, at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) reported to North Saint Andrews Place and Santa Monica Boulevard for a report of a man who threatened a person with a knife.

Authorities say that there was a family dispute that caused the suspect to brandish a knife at another individual. Police were able to deescalate the situation.

Traffic was affected on Santa Monica Boulevard because of the incident.

Police had the suspect in handcuffs but no arrests were made in connection to the incident and there were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.