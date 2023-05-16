MALIBU—On Thursday, May 11, authorities arrived to the home of singer/actress Lady Gaga whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta as a man attempted to gift flowers to the 37 year-old. The man only made as it far as the driveway and attempted to previously leave gifts for the “Just Dance” singer.

The man, whose identity has not been made public was informed by the police that attempting to give gifts to the singer was not a good idea.

Dutch bodyguard Peter Van der Veen is part of Gaga’s security detail. The former policeman previously worked for Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and British singer Adele.

Lady Gaga released her first album “The Fame” in 2008. The album included hits “Just Dance,” “Love Game,” “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face.” Her second album “Born This Way” was released in 2011. It contained hits “The Edge Of Glory,” “Judas” and “Born This Way.”

In 2015, Gaga played Elizabeth Johnson in the fifth season of “American Horror Story.” She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She was also featured in the sixth season of the show.

Gaga had had major roles in films “A Star Is Born” alongside Bradley Cooper and “House Of Gucci” starring Adam Driver and Jared Letto. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “A Star is Born.” She won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” in 2019.