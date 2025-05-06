BEL AIR—A man was detained after he crashed his vehicle through the gate of actress Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home on Monday, May 5. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call after 12 p.m. about an elderly man who collided his vehicle into the actresses’ gate gaining access to the property, TMZ first reported.

The outlet reported the actress was home when the individual gained access onto the property. Her private security detained the individual, who was not yet identified until authorities arrived on the scene.

According to reports, the elderly man, who is 70, has been booked for felony vandalism for damage done to the property. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.

Aniston, 56, is widely known for her role as Rachel Green on the popular NBC series “Friends” that ran for a total of ten seasons. She co-starred alongside David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. Aniston won a primetime Emmy for her work on the series in 2002 for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has since starred on the hit Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” where she has been nominated several times for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She co-stars on the series alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

She was previously married to actor Brad Pitt in July 2000 before they divorced in 2005. She was later married to actor Justin Theroux in 2015 before separating in 2017. She has starred in the films “Leprechaun,” “Office Space,” “Rock Star,” “Marley & Me,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “Cake,” and “Mother’s Day.”