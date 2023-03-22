HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, March 22, Police received a report about a man who forced a woman into a White SUV on Hollywood Boulevard and North McCadden Place in Hollywood, according to the Citizen’s App.

At around 3:29 a.m. the Hollywood Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about the incident and were informed that the suspect fled west bound from the scene.

About fifteen minutes before the abduction report was made, police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a robbery involving four suspects and one victim. They fled in a white Tesla in a westbound direction.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.