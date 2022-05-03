MELROSE—The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside of his vehicle in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30.

The LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., patrol officers from the Wilshire Division responded to a radio call of a possible murder in the area of North Orange Grove Avenue and Melrose Avenue. Officers arrived and found a victim inside of his vehicle with a possible gunshot wound. The victim was unresponsive, and the Los Angeles Fire Department determined he was dead at the scene. Residents reported hearing two gunshots around 10 p.m. the previous night, but no one contacted the police. The circumstances and motive for the fatal shooting is not known.

Anyone with details on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.