CHICAGO— The Chicago Police Department brought a man into custody on August 7 after the suspect released gunfire onto the officers in the Chatman neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 2:20 A.M. when police say officers saw a man running out of a business with a gun near the 700 block of East 83rd Street and Cottage Grove. Police stated they advanced toward the suspect as he ran westward and began opening fire on an approaching squad car.

It was reported that no officers were hit in the crossfire. CPD’s Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications, Tom Ahern wrote on his Twitter:

“Shots fired at and by the police in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the 6th Dist. No hits. Offender in custody. Gun recovered. Investigation continues.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police tape blocked off 83rd Street from Langley Avenue to Cottage Grove as officers investigated the scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force by the officer. COPA is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 312-743-2672.