UNITED STATES—On June 28, 2022, U.S. Attorneys announced the arrest of James Charles Meininger Jr. of Kingston, Pennsylvania. The information was announced in a press release provided by the Department of Justice Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Meininger was indicted for mailing threatening correspondence.



The following statements regarding the threats are directly from the press release:



“According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that, in October of 2021, Meininger mailed letters to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, threatening to kidnap and injure both of those officials along with Senator Nancy Pelosi. The indictment also alleges Meininger sent a threatening letter to a news journalist in Wilkes-Barre.”



*Note—Canyon News is aware that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a Congresswoman serving as Speaker of the House and not a Senator. The quote was copied with the error intact for accuracy. This is public information provided by the Department of Justice.





Meininger, also known as, “Jimmy the German,” could face up to 25 years prison time, and would be supervised for a period of time when released, and he also faces fines for the threats made to General Milley, Speaker Pelosi, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks, and Borys Krawczeniuk, the news journalist from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.



Krawczeniuk wrote about an alleged sexual assault saying the accused, Meininger, was extradited from South Korea and charged.



According to Coffee or Die magazine, Meininger claimed he came back to face the charges of sexual assault on his own accord and that Krawczeniuk defamed him by saying he was, “Nabbed,” and “Extradicted” from South Korea.



The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Camoni is prosecuting the case.



The DOJ reminds the readers that an Indictment is only an allegation until the time the suspect is proven guilty. “All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.”