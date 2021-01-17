SANTA MONICA—Early Monday morning on January 11, a man committed suicide by jumping off from a Santa Monica parking structure. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) and the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) were on the scene of 1500 block on 4th St. SMPD described the man as a 30 year old male who died on scene.

14 deaths have been reported in Santa Monica, according to the Santa Monica Lookout. The latest case was 4 months ago when a man jumped to his death from the third story of a mall.

The case is still under investigation. The identity of the man has not been revealed.

For individuals who have thoughts about suicide, contact suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or 877-727-4747, which are available 24 hours.