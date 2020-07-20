SHERMAN OAKS—On Friday, July 3, 35-year-old Matthew Hannah was was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking on Victory Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. while Hannah was walking in a southbound direction at the Hollywood Freeway overpass and was struck. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was driving in a dark colored SUV according to the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Division.

Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Authorities are investigating the crime and are requesting anyone with information get in contact with the Valley Traffic Division’s Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Five years ago, the City Council created a hit-and-run reward program trust fund. It provides a reward of up to $50,000 to community members sharing information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.