WOODLAND HILLS─ Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of a man at the Avalon Apartment Complex on Monday, March 9.

According to the LAPD, at around 4:25 a.m., officers from the Topanga Division responded to a shooting call inside the building located on the 20500 block of Ventura Blvd.Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim laying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and rendered aid, but the victim passed away from injuries sustained. The victim is a 27-year-old, male, black from Richmond, Texas. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and learned the victim was at his residence when he went outside his apartment. After returning inside, he yelled, “I was shot.” One of victim’s roommates called 911. There is no description of the suspect(s) at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video and further evidence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, Detective Castro at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts