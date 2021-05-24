MALIBU—On Sunday, May 23, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office identified 29-year-old Daniel Hernandez as the man who was shot and killed Friday in Malibu. He was a resident of El Monte.

According to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to a call at a home in the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 4:30 p.m. They found Hernandez sitting in a truck with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, where he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by the authorities. No information on a suspect has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online submissions can be made at http://lacrimestoppers.org.