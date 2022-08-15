UNITED STATES—On August 14, at approximately 4 a.m. Richard A. York III, 29, of Delaware drove his vehicle through the barricade on East Capitol Street and Second Street in Washington D.C. and began shooting.



According to press release by U.S. Capitol Police, York was stepping out of his car, when it erupted into flames. He fired shots into the air on East Capitol Street.



Capitol Police approached him, which resulted in York shooting and killing himself. There were no other injuries.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation into York’s shooting.



“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear that officers fired their weapons,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.