HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Saturday, July 17, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 6800 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue for a call in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot several times. The suspect remained on the scene and turned himself in to the responding officers.

It was discovered that the victim lived in the apartment above the suspect and the shooting came after a dispute over loud music. The suspect demanded that the victim come downstairs after confronting him about the loud music. The suspect then shot him multiple times after he came downstairs. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The victim is identified as 35-year-old Eduard Avetisyan. The suspect is identified as 66-year-old Onik Derhovansian and was placed under arrest and booked for Murder.