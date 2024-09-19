WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, September 18, Daniel McGuire of Woodland Hills was found guilty of assault by a jury of his peers and ordered to pay two street vendors a total of $2.8 million after destroying the street vendors’ fruit stand with an Axe.



On September 22, 2022, Daniel McGuire, 61, was arrested and charged with a felony after what the victim’s attorney, Christian Contreras referred to as “a reign of terror.”



One of the victims, Jonathan Alvarez was speaking in Spanish when he indicated to reporters that he was scared, saying, “He threatened my life.”



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department inmate locator, McGuire was arrested, booked into the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, and released.



The incident was captured on cell phone video footage. In defense of his clients, Contreras said, “He didn’t physically touch them or physically harm them, he definitely put them through significant turmoil through his aggressive conduct, through his aggressive acts, and he was saying very vulgar things.”



