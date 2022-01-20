BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department are hunting for two suspects who robbed a man of his expensive watch at gunpoint on Tuesday, January 18, CBS Los Angeles first reported.

The incident was reported at 12:15 p.m. after the BHPD received a call from the victim who indicated he was robbed by two suspects who stole his high-end watch and his cellphone on the 400 block of South Roxbury Drive near Roxbury Park.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Sedan. No additional details about the suspects have been disclosed to the public. The victim sustained a minor injury as a result of the robbery and was treated on the scene. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the BHPD.