Man Shoots Himself In Leg And Groin At Illegal Party

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Numerous reports have surfaced of a man shooting himself in the leg and groin at a Saturday, May 18 party in an Airbnb.

The party had over 100 attendees, violating a clause in the County of Los Angeles’s Safer-At-Home order, which reads: “gatherings of people who are not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited within the County of Los Angeles Public Health Jurisdiction, except for the limited purposes expressly permitted by this Order.”

The Airbnb is located at 1410 Miller Drive. Officer Ruben Padilla told Patch that the man had a gun in his waistband when it went off by accident; a single bullet was shot through his groin and leg, but the man is in a stable condition. The party – which ended abruptly after the shooting – is believed to have been organized by visitors to the area.

There are conflicting timeframes of the incident from various police officers and news agencies.

LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes informed Patch that law enforcement responded to the gathering – after receiving a complaint of loud partying – at 10:37 p.m.on Saturday. Similarly, Lt. Mark Chong told the LA Times that officers received the same complaint “at about 11(:00) p.m.”

On the contrary, CBSLA and NBC LA both reported that officials only arrived at 1:00 a.m.

Angel Ace, one of the party’s attendees, told CBSLA that “everybody’s having a good time and next thing you know, shots fired and everybody starts running, everyone running in different directions. Nobody knows what happened.”

The homeowner informed CBS2 that he was unaware of any plans to throw a party. Police claim they did not issue any citations, instead choosing to educate the party guests about the importance of physical distancing and wearing masks.

An investigation is ongoing.