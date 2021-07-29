WOODLAND HILLS- On Tuesday, July 27, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect.

On Monday, July 26, at approximately 2:18 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a shooting call near the 21300 block Victory Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim down on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim is identified as Mkher Alaverdian a 43-year-old man from Glendale.

Witnesses reported to officers that this incident stemmed from a dispute that occurred near the 6400 block of DeSoto Avenue just minutes earlier. The suspect, who was on a bicycle, fired into the victim’s vehicle, striking him.

Detectives believe there were witnesses to the shooting and are seeking more information. So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.