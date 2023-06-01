HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A fatal shooting that occurred at 3341 West Cahuenga Boulevard – near Universal Studios – left a male victim, believed to be a security guard, dead at the scene on Wednesday, May 31. The suspects remain at-large and an investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department Homicide Division, LAPD Public Information Officer Lee told Canyon News.

At around 4:02 a.m., patrol units from the North Hollywood LAPD Station responded to reports of a fatal shooting at the 3300 block of West Cahuenga Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a body of a Hispanic male in his early 30s. No further details about his identity are available at this time.

According to authorities, it appears that two men entered the building – which is listed as a The Roof Hookah Lounge – wearing ski masks, and were reportedly confronted by a security guard. The security guard reached for his gun and was shot multiple times by at least one of the suspects.

“This may have been a botched robbery attempt,” Detective Richard Moakley told ABC 7 News. The suspects stole nothing and remained in the building for “only a minute” before they fled down a back alley.

Approximately 30 people were inside the building – described as a two-story establishment with a hookah lounge on the top floor and “some sort of gambling operation” on the lower level – at the time of the incident, Moakley said. Poker games were going on simultaneously, ABC 7 News reported.

Investigators reportedly remained at the scene for 12 more hours following the incident. The number of suspects involved and their identities cannot be confirmed at this time.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting, the illegal operation and/or the identities of the suspects is urged to contact the LAPD or submit an anonymous tip at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.