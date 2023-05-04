HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A shooting that occurred injured one person near Ramona Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3. Canyon News spoke with Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz who confirmed the incident.

At around 10:43 a.m, LAPD officers responded to a call that there was an assault with a deadly weapon and shots were fired at Mariposa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and requested a rescue ambulance for a male victim in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. No further details about his identity or status of his condition could be disclosed at this time.

The suspect vehicle – described as a white 2005 Honda Accord – was last seen traveling eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect is reportedly a Hispanic male, five foot seven inches, 150 pounds and was wearing a white shirt, black shorts. The weapon used was a black handgun, which officers did not recover at the scene.

According to a witness, students at Ramona Elementary School were on recess, playing in the school yard, at the time of the shooting. Witnesses heard about six consecutive gunshots and children reportedly screamed and ran into the school. The school proceeded to go into a lockdown.

If anyone knows any more information regarding this incident, please contact LAPD Rampart Division at (213) 484-3400.