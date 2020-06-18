CALIFORNIA—Authorities were dispatched to San Francisco’s Bernal Heights area on Holly Park and Richland St. around 1:55 a.m. June 18, where officers found a 21-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was accosted by a male suspect who held him at gunpoint. The suspect robbed the victim, took his wallet and shot the victim several times, wounding the victim in the arm and his leg. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated in the emergency room for his injuries which have been reported as non-life threatening.

The suspect has not been apprehended by authorities and a complete physical description of the suspect has not been released by the police.

If anyone has information about the case, please call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.