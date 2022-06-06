WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report that a man was stabbed during a fight at 8490 Santa Monica Boulevard, near North La Cienega Boulevard on Sunday, June 5.

At 7:51 p.m, an incident was reported on the Citizen app at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard.

By 8:00 p.m, LAPD received an unconfirmed report that a man was stabbed during a fight and the location of the incident was updated to 8490 Santa Monica Boulevard. By 8:31 p.m, police responded to the scene and confirmed that a man was stabbed while attempting to board a bus.

At 8:32 p.m, LAPD reported that West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies may have a possible suspect in custody.

No suspect information or health condition of the victim is available at this time. Canyon News will update any information as it comes in.