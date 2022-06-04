WOODLAND HILLS—A man entered an Encino Hospital and stabbed three people including medical staff on Friday, June 3.

Police responded to the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard and arrived at the Encino Hospital Medical Center after they received the initial report of the incident at 3:50 p.m. The man barricaded himself in the hospital as police tried to get him to surrender. It is unknown if the suspect has been apprehended.

The victims were alert and conscious as they were being transported on stretchers to another hospital to be treated for their wounds. They are said to be in critical condition.

This case is ongoing and it is currently unknown what led up to the incident.