HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, October 6, the Los Angeles Police Department Force Investigation Division indicated on its website that an officer-involved shooting transpired that is under investigation in the Hollywood Division.

The LAPD reported on October 3, at around 5:01 pm, multiple Hollywood Patrol Division officers responded to a radio call of a man with a gun near the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, Hollywood Pool, located near the intersection of Cole Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

When the officers arrived on scene they contacted the suspect, later identified as Darrel Morgan, who was walking on the sidewalk adjacent to the pool with an article in his waistband. Officers issued verbal commands to Morgan, who ignored and fled the area on foot. Officers briefly lost visual of Morgan; with the help of an air unit, the officers continued to track Morgan and located him in the area of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.

Officers attempted to make contact with Morgan as he crossed to the east side of Vine Street. Morgan was holding an object resembling a small handgun.

Morgan appeared to point the object at responding officers, resulting in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS). Morgan was not struck by gunfire and fled north on Vine Street. He ran approximately one block north and was apprehended a short time later in the 1300 Block of North Vine Street without further incident.

No officers or community members were reported injured during the incident. A small gold and dark metallic colored lighter, in the design of a Luger Pistol, was located on the 1300 Block of North Vine Street and was collected as evidence. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.