MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station indicated that a man was arrested for threatening another person with a machete.

The incident transpired on May 3. At approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies from the Lost Hills Station received a 9-1-1 call from a victim reporting an adult male pulled out a machete and threatened him.

The incident transpired near Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road in Malibu.

Deputies quickly arrived on scene and located the described suspect with the machete near the pier. The suspect was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threats.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed. No additional details about the incident has been given to the public.