MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent.

Outdoor and lawn watering is restricted to two days a week based on address numbering and property type:

-Tuesdays and Fridays = residential even number

-Mondays and Thursdays = residential odd number

-Mondays and Fridays = commercial

-10 minutes per station maximum

-Only allowed between 6:00 PM and 10:00 AM

According to a news release from the city of Malibu website, the city prohibits spray irrigation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and prohibits any landscape irrigation within 48 hours of significant rainfall. To view all of the city’s water conservation rules at MalibuCity.org/WaterUseRules.

For a complete list of LACWD water use restrictions visit: LACWaterworks.org. Individuals without internet access or who have access and functional needs may call LACWD at 877-637-3661 for further assistance.

Water Conservation Resources and Rebates Through Malibu Smart Program

The city of Malibu has partnered with LACWD and West Basin Municipal Water District to help residents and businesses save water and money through the Malibu Smart program. The goal of Malibu Smart is to save 28 million gallons of water annually in Malibu and Topanga Canyon through the installation of water-efficiency measures.

Cash rebates are available for residents and businesses to remove grass lawns. An effective way to permanently decrease water use is to replace water-thirsty grass lawns with beautiful, drought-resistant landscapes. Malibu residents can apply for a rebate of $5 per square foot of grass removed (up to 5,000 square feet or $25,000 total).

More rebates are available for water-saving devices and services for residential as well as commercial customers. To learn more and apply, visit SocalWaterSmart.com.