SANTA MONICA—38-year-old Black male Adrian Alexander was found dead on Monday, June 22, in the early morning at Virginia Avenue Park. The man’s death was investigated and determined as suicide. Santa Monica Police Detectives found a handgun near the body at the time of the incident.

At around 5:45 a.m. public service officers located Alexander, who was unresponsive when approached. “Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and determined the unidentified male subject to be deceased,” said Lt. Joseph Cortez, Santa Monica Police Department spokesman, according to Surf Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner–Coroner completed the death investigation and shared the results with Canyon News. Alexander passed away by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The case status is closed. “The decedent was from Santa Monica,” Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer of the department, told Canyon News in an email. According to the case file, Alexander would have celebrated an upcoming birthday on July 6.

Virginia Avenue Park’s address is 2200 Virginia Avenue. The 9.5-acre park is near the Pico branch of the Santa Monica Public Library.