BEVERLY HILLS— As of Monday, July 6, the mansion featured in “The Apprentice” is up for rent at $49,850 a month. It is located at 13318 Mulholland Drive.

“The Apprentice” was an American reality television show that ran from 2004 to 2017. Fourteen to eighteen businessmen and women competed against one another for the prize of a one-year $250,000 starting contract to promote one of Trump’s properties. It was co-produced and hosted by President Donald Trump. It featured Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump. Contestant Omarosa Manigault even went on to become Trump’s presidential adviser.

In the sixth season of “The Apprentice”, winning contestants stayed in the Beverly Hills mansion. The losing contestants stayed across the street in a setup called “Tent City.”

The mansion is 12,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is all glass with a sky-lighted media room. It includes a 6 car garage, swimming pool, spa, gourmet kitchen, and bar. The second story terraces provide a view of the city. It is protected by a gated motor court.

It has been on and off the rental market for the past decade. It was last sold for $1.725 million in 2000. It is listed by property owner Mike Edson.