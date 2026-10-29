SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, October 28, Lt. Gilmour with the Santa Monica Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal March 2026 shooting. Manuel Reyes, 26, of Adelanto, was arrested in connection with the March 28, fatal shooting near 4th Street and Olympic Drive. Reyes has been charged with murder and attempted murder and remains in custody with bail set at $3 million.

On March 28, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 4th Street and Olympic Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives determined that an altercation between occupants of two vehicles preceded the shooting. After the confrontation, a suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim, before fleeing the area. Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Reyes as the suspect.

On October 20, Reyes was arrested in Nayarit, Mexico, through a coordinated effort involving the Santa Monica Police Department, the United States Marshals Service’s Mexico Foreign Field Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Reyes was subsequently extradited to the United States and booked into the Santa Monica Police Department Jail on October 22.

He was arraigned at the Airport Courthouse on one count of murder, in violation of California Penal Code section 187(a), and one count of attempted murder, in violation of California Penal Code sections 664/187.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Lawrence Kayondo with the Santa Monica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-8931, or the Watch Commander, available 24 hours a day, at (310) 458-8427.