HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, March 2, at 6:25 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of a shooting on Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive. Officers arriving at the scene found a victim in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was identified as Joshua Brown, 24.

According to an LAPD press release, witnesses saw Brown, who was working as a security guard, follow a female toward Orange Drive. The witnesses reported that they saw the two were arguing, heard a gunshot, and saw the same woman walk away heading East on Sunset Boulevard. Brown was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 8:40 p.m. LAPD officers conducted a high-risk search of the vehicle involved in the Hollywood shooting on March 2.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Stephanie Valle of Los Angeles for murder.

On March 5, this case, NR21058jl, was presented to the District Attorney, George Gascon, who then filed murder charges and set bail at $2,000,000.00

Canyon-News reached out to LAPD 77th Division Media Relations, Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Communications Associate, Jennifer Marroquin, Media Relations and Los Angeles District Attorney’s office/Media Relations for an update, clarification, and more information, but did not hear back in time for print.