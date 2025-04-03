UNITED STATES—As soon as it started, it is already over. Yes, the hype over March Madness seemed to die last weekend, and we have our NCAA Final Four, and gosh, did I never expect this one. We literally have all four #1 seeds making it to the Final Four. I don’t recall the last time that transpired, but I do recall hearing it happen recently, but oh, it’s such a bummer.

Why? It feels too predictable and if we’re being honest, some of the teams that found a way to make to the pinnacle of the Tournament shouldn’t even be there. I’m sorry, Auburn totally torched my bracket because while I thought they would just pulverize the Michigan Wolverines. However, at the start of the game it was just terrible to watch. Both teams were playing horrid, and then out of nowhere the Michigan Wolverines put a beating on the Tigers and were leading by ten points.

What the hell happened during halftime I could not tell you. It was like the Wolverines just decided not to play and Auburn just took over the game and like that they’re in the Elite 8 and they’re doing battle against the Michigan State Spartans. I’ll talk more about that game later. I want to return to the other #1 seeds, the Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue was seriously taking care of business against Houston, similar to the Wolverines with Auburn in the first half. Duke was the one team who maintained its stature and dominance throughout the Tournament.

However, once again the second half came around and it was like basketball fans were looking at another Purdue team and they just let the Cougars trounce them. For me I love basketball when it’s competitive and you have both teams giving a hard fight from start to finish, not just rolling over and tossing the game. It felt like that last weekend, especially with the Elite Eight games.

None of them were exciting, the Spartans could not find their footing at all against Auburn because they could score, they just couldn’t get the ball into the basket which would have made all the difference with that game. If a few of those shots had just landed, the Tigers probably would not be in the Final Four and the Spartans would be.

Sorry, the Auburn Tigers are not that great of a team, and they’re not making it to the NCAA Championship Game. If they do, I will be stunned. I’m saying the same thing about the Cougars. I’m so glad neither team is playing one another because I think they would be a dreadful championship game to witness. However, the Tigers must face the Florida Gators, and I pray for the Cougars in their battle against the Duke Blue Devils.

For me, I’m rooting for Duke all the way, and I hate Duke, but I think they are the better and superior team of the four that are remaining. I expect Florida to take out the Tigers and I expect the Blue Devils to easily dismantle the Cougars. Now, could I be surprised, and we could see an upset, but that is an upset I prefer not to see. I guess when it comes to March Madness I like to see upsets and that Cinderella Team, but it feels like that was not in the cards for 2025 and that is so unfortunate as a fan of the sport.

