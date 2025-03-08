HOLLYWOOD—I know we haven’t talked about “General Hospital” in awhile, so I apologize, but whew baby, March Madness doesn’t just apply to basketball America. The chaos has erupted on this soap and in a big way. So let’s start with the whopper of all whoppers, Cyrus Renault is dead, and the person who took him out is Josslyn Jax. Yes. I never expected Josslyn to be the one, but I am happy it was her. It truly has given the character a storyline arc that is amazing and fascinating to witness.

She was determined to get answers on nailing Cyrus for being responsible for Dex’s death. It was like Dex died and no one in Port Charles besides Josslyn gave a damn. Terrible way to kill off an important character out of the blue. I mean it was so obvious that it was Cyrus, I couldn’t believe the soap opera was treating the characters like complete idiots. Anna knew it was Cyrus, as did Elizabeth and Lucky. Hell, it wasn’t until Cyrus confronted Elizabeth and tried to inject her, that the storyline catapulted. Lucky came to her rescue, but found himself near death as a result.

Yes, this is the soap’s way of gearing up for the reunion of Liz and Lucky. Ok, great, but I’m not super invested in that storyline right now. Back to Josslyn because she contacted Jack Brennan, who swooped in to clean up that bloody crime scene. Yes, didn’t expect that, but Jack being entangled with Carly was one thing, but becoming entangled with her daughter and Carly having NO IDEA, that is dangerous.

The situation has become only more complicated because Jack has pointed the finger at Jason Morgan for Cyrus’ disappearance. Why is this critical? Jason was arrested and is being seen as the figure head for Cyrus’ sudden disappearance after threatening the villain for tussling with Danny. Jason didn’t realize that that interaction would be the catalyst of what the authorities needed for motive.

He tried to utilize Drew as an alibi, but his brother was having none of it. Drew refused to lie for Jason, and it caused Carly to erupt per usual and Willow to slightly question Drew, but not really. Look, I like this side of Drew, but this let’s make Drew the enemy narrative is NOT WORKING FOR ME AS A VIEWER! If anything, it makes the character more root-able and the ones trying to take him down that much more annoying.

Like Curtis, take a seat already. Drew is not thinking about you, despite you thinking about him all the time it seems. Curtis’ grudge just isn’t adding up for me, and making the matters worse is Drew is about to get the intel on Portia that could cause her career to come to an immediate halt after Brad sold her out. Brad, just when Lucas is about to give you another shot, you continue to prove that you have not changed at all, and your world, Portia and Curtis’ is about to come crashing down as a result.

Drew threatened Portia with what he knows, and she’s busted, not this really will turn Curtis into a protective husband and father. However, is the soap gearing up for a whodunit with Drew being shot or even killed? A shooting would be fun, killing the character off, I’m not in favor of that.

I’m sorry, but Lulu Spencer is annoying me. She feels like the same Lulu before she went into that long coma. If anything, you’d hope the character would come out and be a bit different, have a bit of remorse and be humbled that someone died to save her. Sorry, the loss of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) for the return of Lulu Spencer is an absolute miss for me. It feels Lulu will become important very soon because her strife with Brook Lynn is going to reach a feverish point. Why?

Brook Lynn had a baby as a teenager that she gave up for adoption. The kid is living under her roof; its Gio. Who knows? Just Martin and Lois. But Lulu stumbled over papers of Martin noting Dante is the possible father of a child, one he knows nothing about. I cannot imagine how Tracy is going to react when she realizes she has been going toe-to-toe with her great-grandson, not to mention Brook Lynn realizing who she thought was her cousin is her actual son, and her mother has known all along. In addition, how is Dante going to react to learning he has a son he knew nothing about. Could we see a Dante and Lulu reunion? I suspect because it seems that the writers might be pushing Cody into a possible relationship with Molly, and they have decent chemistry I must say.

Another big bomb is seeing Sonny trying to come to an agreement with Ava regarding Avery. I was happy to see it, even though Ric was livid about it. Sonny is still trying to keep his heart problems tight-lipped, and only Natalia and Isaiah know, but Natalia has a whopper of a secret. She was once married to Jenz Sidwell, and his presence has really become known in Port Charles, especially this week as Sasha came face-to-face with the guy who held her captive and threatened her life.

She warned her Deception partners about doing business with such a dangerous man. Lucy being Lucy didn’t care, Natalia stayed mum because she doesn’t want her secret to come out, while Maxie was realizing it might not be wise to do business with a guy with such a checkered past. I still don’t buy Jenz as the person who tried to take Sonny out, especially if it’s because he was dating his ex. It just doesn’t feel plausible, and Jason and Sonny don’t see it either. So I hope a big twist is in the works.

I want to get back to Drew who is just enamored with Willow, so much to the point that he has invited her to live with him and Scout in the new home he just purchased. Of course Willow said yes, but Nina is not pleased and is planning to do whatever she can to ‘rescue’ her daughter, and Carly is not happy either. Who knew these frenemies would ultimately become allies. This means trying to gather information from Drew’s safe, which Maxie coyly gave her access to in a folder. Nina all you have to do is say four words, “I slept with Drew.”

I can already see the tangled web of revenge being built for Ava Jerome. Kristina hates this woman’s guts, and Ric constantly pushing his brother’s buttons is not helping the situation at all. I think we are nearing a battle that is potentially going to have deadly results. We shall see “GH” fans.