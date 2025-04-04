UNITED STATES—On April 4, the Bureau of Labor Statistics issued its Payroll Situation Summary for the Month of March. The total non-farm payroll employment rose by 228,000 last month leaving unemployment at 4.2 percent. The information gathered for this report was taken from two separate surveys.



Federal government employment declined due to the firing of government workers who chose to resign rather than return to work under the Trump Administration.



The government decreased non-essential employees, equaling a decrease of 11,000 government jobs. The number is currently reported at a decrease of 4,000 due to those who are still receiving severance pay. They are currently considered employed.



Job gains for the month of March included those in healthcare, social assistance, transportation, warehousing, and retail reportedly due to the return of workers who were on strike.



The specifics in the report are listed below.

“Household Survey Data



Both the unemployment rate, at 4.2 percent, and the number of unemployed people, at 7.1 million, changed little in March. The unemployment rate has remained in a narrow range of 4.0 percent to 4.2 percent since May 2024.



Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men (3.8 percent), adult women (3.7 percent), teenagers (13.7 percent), Whites (3.7 percent), Blacks (6.2 percent), Asians (3.5 percent), and Hispanics (5.1 percent) showed little or no change in March.



The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more), at 1.5 million,

changed little in March. The long-term unemployed accounted for 21.3 percent of all unemployed people.



The labor force participation rate, at 62.5 percent, changed little over the month and over

the year. The employment-population ratio held at 59.9 percent in March.”



Individuals employed part-time for economic reasons was 4.8 million



Unemployed people who reportedly want a job showed no significant change at 5.9 million.



The following came directly from the Department of Labor Situational Summary report.



“Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.”