LOS ANGELES—On June 10, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Marcos Navarro, 33 was charged with allegedly murdering two brothers outside their home near Exposition Park as they sat in their vehicle.

Navarro is charged in case 24CJCF03508 with two counts of murder. It is further alleged that the defendant used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.

On June 1, Navarro allegedly shot two brothers who were sitting in their parked vehicle outside of their home near Exposition Park.

Sergio Rios, 33, died at the scene. Ricardo Rios, 19, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 3 in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is being held on $5 million dollar bail.

If convicted as charged, Navarro faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.