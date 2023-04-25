SHERMAN OAKS—A robbery transpired at the Off The Chart dispensary in Sherman Oaks at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The marijuana outlet is located at 5242 Van Nuys Blvd. Authorities indicated 10 to 12 suspects were involved in the robbery. The thieves broke into the building by driving through the building with a white van, stealing over $200,000 worth of product.

The suspects fled in multiple vehicles leaving the white van behind. Off The Charts has seven locations across the state of California with a new South LA location coming soon according to their website.

The store is located directly across the street from the Audi dealership at 5239 Van Nuys Blvd. California Vintage Guitar & Amp, 5244 Van Nuys Blvd. is located directly next door to the store on its right.

To the left of the dispensary is the Acura car dealership located at 5230 Van Nuys Blvd. Keyes Mercedes Benz dealership is within sight of the dispensary at 5353 Van Nuys Blvd. All of the businesses are located in the 91401 zip code.

A Shell Gas Station located at 5161 Van Nuys Blvd. to the nearest corner to the store is open 24 hours a day and may have an obstructed view of the establishment.

The LAPD indicated the van used in the robbery was stolen. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Tip Line at 1-877-527-3247.