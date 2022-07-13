SANTA MONICA—The city invites the community to enjoy Marine Park (1406 Marine Street), the newest upgraded playground in the region.

According to the city of Santa Monica website, the playground’s “Marine + Santa Monica Coast” theme celebrates community spirit and pride in the unique spaces along the West Coast. From the “lifeguard tower” play structure to the “aquarium” merry-go-round spinner, signage of the Pier to Route 66, references throughout the playground.

The playground’s design offers ample space and a barrier-free environment for children of all abilities and families to interact and play together. This inclusive, universally accessible playground features separate play structures for children 2-5 years old and 5-12 years old, improved pedestrian access, rubber safety surfacing, a sand play area, shade structures, fencing, and seating. The $1.2 million project was funded by local Parks and Recreation Impact Fee revenues and a grant from Prop 68 the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.

Other Marine Park improvements include basketball courts resurfacing and repair and the upcoming parking lot paving and restriping.

The Santa Monica City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget earlier this year to continue to invest in improvements to the regions parks and open spaces. The Douglas Park Playground Safety Upgrades Project is anticipated to kick-off in spring 2023 with community outreach beginning in the summer.

For more information on Marine Park visit santamonica.gov/places/parks/marine-park.