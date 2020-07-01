LOS ANGELES—Mickey Madden, 41, the bassist for pop-rock band Maroon 5, was reportedly arrested on Saturday, June 27 for an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest to the New York Post’s Page Six. The charge against Madden is California penal code 273.5(a), or inflicting a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Madden reportedly posted bail at $50,000.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 said in a statement: “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

This is not the first time Madden has gotten in trouble with the law. In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly giving a man in a New York bar cocaine. The charges were dismissed and Madden received a day of community service. He is one of the founding members of Maroon 5, starting the band with friends Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael and drummer Ryan Dusick. The friends attended Brentwood School in California.

The band is popular and known for various songs including the four chart topping singles: “Makes Me Wonder,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “One More Night” and “Girls Like You.” Five of their albums have reached No. 1 or No. 2 in the United States on the Billboard Charts.

Madden and other members of the band haven’t commented on the arrest yet. Madden is not married, and the identity of the alleged victim has not been released to the public. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and a $6,000 fine.